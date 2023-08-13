Officials share school safety tips before posting photos of your child online

When it comes to your back-to-school pictures, law enforcement across Arkansas is advising parents to not disclose their child’s information online.

ARKANSAS, USA — Most students in Arkansas are heading back to school this week, and that means it's time for back-to-school pictures!

However, your child’s safety remains the top priority for law enforcement across the region as they advise parents to think twice before disclosing their child’s school information online in a photo.

“First day of school pictures are always so exciting for everyone but we want parents to be aware that giving too much information is just helping these predators find the children,” Officer April Kiser with the Jacksonville Police Department said.

Officer Kiser also explained that before snapping that picture of your child’s fresh fit, there are a few things to keep in mind.

“Eliminate putting your child's school out there. The teacher, your child's age, height, weight, and especially the special interests of your children, such as what they like to do, sports, favorite class, and food; It just gives the predator something to talk to the children about if they were to see them outside the school,” Kiser described.

She explained how keeping these things in mind can help eliminate predators from knowing personal things about your child and avoid conversations.

"Children don't think twice, so we just want to be aware as parents of these precautions. I have children myself. So I know I don't mind the precautions, I don't mind and someone gave them to me. We want you to still have those memories. We want you to have a really good start to the first of the year, but take those extra precautions,” Kiser added.

From one parent to another, Officer Kiser knows first day of school pictures are special, but she adds that there are ways to make memories with your child without revealing too much information.