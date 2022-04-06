'ArtChalk Festival' brings attention to central Arkansas artists

The Arkansas Alumni hosted off their 'ArtChalk Arkansas Festival on Friday and Saturday, highlighting art in central Arkansas.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Alumni kicked off their ArtChalk Arkansas event on Friday and met again on Saturday.

The event, presented by The Massy Family Foundation takes place over a two-day span and is dedicated to art in central Arkansas.

The event is free and promotes different artists that work in Arkansas. Those artist worked to create pieces on the sidewalks of the Arts District using chalk.

The event also featured live music, an area for children to create their own art pieces with chalk, and food trucks from Arkansas vendors.

The proceeds of the event went to the Central Arkansas Chapter, who provides eight different scholarships to students each year.