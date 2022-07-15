'Camp Can Do' summer camp helps kids improve English skills

Camp Can Do is an immersive summer learning program that helps teach English to children who immigrated to America.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It can be challenging learning a foreign language in a new country, especially as a young child— until the Little Rock Public School System came up with a better idea 15 years ago: Camp Can Do.

This special summer program helps children who immigrated to America learn and practice their English.

At Camp Can Do, the kids are called "English speakers of other languages", and are encouraged to learn in a creative, stimulating environment.

You may think that a summer school focused on language skills would have kids in a traditional classroom setting, reciting English words over and over.

Not at Camp Can Do— on the day we visited, every hallway had been decorated to represent a different continent.

Kids were observed walking like penguins through the 'Antarctica' themed hallway



"First of all, we have fun at Camp Can Do," said Mabelvale Elementary Principal Kelecia Glover.

During the school year, Glover is known for being the principal at Mabelvale, but in the summer she begins her weekdays at 7:30 as a camp director at Camp Can Do.

"We're getting to know the kids, we're dancing, we have a camp, can do a song," said Glover.

Camp Can Do is focused on maintaining positive energy while keeping kids engaged through four weeks of immersive learning.

However, it can't always be fun— first days can be upsetting and scary for some of these kids.

"I mean when they moved here it's an unknown as well and now I'm in another building, I don't know this lady," Glover said.

Glover explained how one day a child arrived in tears and didn't want to be separated from her mother.

She let the mother accompany the child, and the rest of the staff pitched in to make her feel comfortable and welcome.

In no time, the little girl began to come out of her shell.

"That took two days, Two days only for that baby and she comes in now [saying] 'Good morning, good morning'," said Glover.

While it doesn't take much time for the kids' attitudes to improve, their improvement in English is still slow but steady.

But that doesn't bother Kelicia one bit.

"Absolutely not, because we know the work doesn't stop with Camp Can Do. At the end of the day they're here and they're our babies too, so we have to do what I would do for any child that was born and raised here," said Glover.

There is no charge to attend Camp Can Do, where hundreds of "English speakers of other languages" continue their learning journey.