Big changes coming to North Little Rock elementary school

7th Street Elementary School will see several changes to its size and curriculum after passing a plan with hopes of improving performance.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock School Board approved a plan just days after the March 31 tornado to overhaul 7th Street Elementary School with changes to size and curriculum.

The plan, which the district proposed at the beginning of March, will even require teachers to re-apply for their positions.

"Historically, there's been some struggles at Seventh Street," Parent Richard Tatum said. "We all feel like action should be taken. For us, it's about how the action is being taken and what action is being taken."

The proposals include a whole new curriculum focused on "themed learning" like animal science or design on top of core curriculum classes.

Starting in the 2025-26 School Year, the district will expand the school to include 6th through 8th grades— adding one grade per year. Administrators hope that by adding grade levels, the school will increase enrollment and create smaller class sizes, offering more attention to students.

But not all parents agree with these measures. Tatum said he's going to be cautious when his small kids are at the same school as teens.

"I'm concerned about the sixth or eighth grade, because again... these kids are at the age where the hormones start kicking in and the attitude starts flaring," Tatum said. "There can be discipline problems."

Superintendent Gregory Pilewski said the plan was unanimously approved. In an effort to avoid a high turnover rate, teachers will be required to re-apply for their positions.

"They've had five principles in the last five or six years," Pilewski said. "It's our duty and responsibility as leaders to step forward with a plan and say, 'Here's what we're gonna do to turn the school around.'"

According to Pilewski, current teachers will continue to be employed by the district but may be placed in a new position if not re-hired for the same position.

Administrators initially delayed the vote from March until April to allow for more parent comments. While some parents, including Tatum, still felt rushed, Tracy Steele, who represents the 7th Street area on the school board, said even with interruptions caused by the tornado, they couldn't wait any longer.

"Sometimes you have to go ahead and make a decision and move forward," Steele said. "We had to do that in order to have time to put staff in place and make the necessary changes that we needed to make before next school year."

But many of the details are still being worked out, including choosing a curriculum theme. Pilewski said he welcomes any community member wanting to get involved in the decision process to join their community board, which will start meeting in a few weeks.

The new curriculum is expected to attract more students and create a path from the classroom to Arkansas businesses.