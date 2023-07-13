Little Rock Central High School to receive $60 million facelift

One of Central Arkansas’s most historic schools is getting some upgrades, including a new science center and a fieldhouse.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Central High School will soon receive a $60 million facelift.

A new science center and fieldhouse highlight the upgrades, with Polk Stanley Wilcox, an architecture firm in Little Rock, leading the project.

Sarah Bennings has a special connection with Little Rock Central and is working on the project.

"As an alumni of the school," Bennings said. "This is really special for me."

Bennings graduated from Little Rock Central in 1999. Even then, she knew the historic high school needed upgrades.

"The school is still using their original laboratory spaces that were built in 1927," Bennings said.

The science center will be one of the main focuses of the newly designed space, stretching the length of 16th Street between South Park and Jones Street.

"We have a new three-story science building here," Bennings said. "The two-story fieldhouse is located in the south endzone by Quigley stadium."

The science center replaces portable buildings that were installed over 20 years ago. The fieldhouse will include an indoor practice field, cheer and wrestling rooms and a new weight room.

Voters approved money for the project as part of a millage increase on the ballot in 2021.

"It's going to give them a lot more flexibility and an opportunity to grow as a team," Bennings said.

Bennings said Little Rock Central's history is the most complex piece of the project, but they're working to bring that history to the renovations.

"[It's] much more difficult to design in a historical context than just a blank field," Bennings said.

The new buildings will look similar to Little Rock Central's original structure with brick that closely matches.

"A modern interpretation of that," Bennings said. "[It won't] mimic the architecture."

The project is slated to finish in 2025.

"In my opinion, Little Rock Central High School is one of the best high schools in the state, one of the most historic high schools," Bennings said. "Tremendous academic and athletic accomplishments... they need and deserve facilities that represent and support that."

The McClellan replacement campus, the Dr. Marian G. Lacey K8 Academy, is also on the upgrade list and is estimated to cost $87 million.

In addition, the new Little Rock West High School is also on the list, but a price tag hasn't been announced yet.

Rockefeller is also getting money, with $11.9 million on the way.