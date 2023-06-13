PCSSD addresses social media post recognizing Pride Month, LGBTQ+ community

Dozens attended a Pulaski County Special School District board meeting to voice their opinion on whether public schools should recognize Pride Month.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Dozens of Little Rock community members gathered at a Pulaski County Special School District board meeting Tuesday night to voice their opinion on whether public schools should recognize Pride Month.

The discussion was questioned after the school district posted to Facebook on June 1, recognizing Pride Month and the LGBTQ+ community.

"June is Pride Month," the PCSSD Facebook post said. "This month we reflect on the progress of the LGBTQI+ community in the continued fight for equality and inclusion. #pcssdproud #equalityandexcellence"

Public comment lasted about an hour in front of a full board room with added security.

Parents, teachers and community members wanted the school board to know their thoughts on if the post should stay up.

PCSSD Teacher of the Year Ben Light is an openly gay man who spoke at the meeting to support the post.

"This is what our district is about, and we should defend it righteously," Light said. "It is the right work to be doing. I see it in my own gay students who need a voice, and you were there for them. Thank you."

The social media post has sparked debate, with support from both sides online — the same was seen in person during Tuesday's board meeting.

Karyn Maynard, a community member, spoke against the post.

"Those posts on those pages need to be about educational things... wins for our students and how they're succeeding," Maynard said. "Instead of talking about identities and sexual relationships."

Many parents against the post said their issue isn’t with Pride Month. They're concerned about a public school pushing LGBTQ+ education.

"Who they want to be or what they want to be," Maynard said. "That should be a parent's conversation, not a school."

PCSSD Superintendent Charles McNulty clarified what’s being posted online and what’s taught in class.

"This was a Facebook post," McNulty said. "This was not instruction, not a curriculum... This was a Facebook post that followed the 14th Amendment and make sure everyone has equal access to our students and our families."

In response to the online pushback, the school district removed the specific LGBTQI+ letters from their elementary school post, but kept everything.