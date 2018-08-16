LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Education Commissioner Johnny Key recognized four teachers on August 16 as 2019 Arkansas Teacher of the Year State Semi-Finalists.
“I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication demonstrated by these four outstanding teachers,” Key said. “From their tireless efforts in and out of the classroom to their commitment to student learning, these four represent the best of the best in Arkansas.”
State Semi-Finalists
Chrystal Burkes
Grade 3 Literacy
Parkway Elementary School
Bryant School District
Dawson Education Service Cooperative
Stacey McAdoo
Grades 9-12 AVID & Communication
Little Rock Central High School
Little Rock School District
Pulaski County
Vanessa Stewart
Grade 4
Monitor Elementary School
Springdale School District
Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative
Candace Wilson
Grade 8 Science
Sheridan Junior High School
Sheridan School District
Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative
The four state semi-finalists were chosen from among the 14 regional finalists, who were recognized at today’s ceremony. Over the next few weeks, the ATOY Selection Committee will conduct site visits that will include classroom observations and interviews with the state semi-finalists and school administrators. The 2019 ATOY will be announced later this fall.
The state semi-finalists received a medallion and certificate at today’s event in addition to an additional $1,000 award sponsored by the Walton Family Foundation.
To learn more about the ATOY program, click here.