LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Education Commissioner Johnny Key recognized four teachers on August 16 as 2019 Arkansas Teacher of the Year State Semi-Finalists.

“I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication demonstrated by these four outstanding teachers,” Key said. “From their tireless efforts in and out of the classroom to their commitment to student learning, these four represent the best of the best in Arkansas.”

State Semi-Finalists

Chrystal Burkes

Grade 3 Literacy

Parkway Elementary School

Bryant School District

Dawson Education Service Cooperative

Stacey McAdoo

Grades 9-12 AVID & Communication

Little Rock Central High School

Little Rock School District

Pulaski County

Vanessa Stewart

Grade 4

Monitor Elementary School

Springdale School District

Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative

Candace Wilson

Grade 8 Science

Sheridan Junior High School

Sheridan School District

Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative

The four state semi-finalists were chosen from among the 14 regional finalists, who were recognized at today’s ceremony. Over the next few weeks, the ATOY Selection Committee will conduct site visits that will include classroom observations and interviews with the state semi-finalists and school administrators. The 2019 ATOY will be announced later this fall.

The state semi-finalists received a medallion and certificate at today’s event in addition to an additional $1,000 award sponsored by the Walton Family Foundation.

To learn more about the ATOY program, click here.

