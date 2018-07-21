According to the Stone County Sheriff's Office press release, the names of the 13 victims who died in the Table Rock Lake tragedy have been released.

The following is a list of the fatalities from the "Duck" accident:

  • William Asher, 69, MO
  • Rosemarie Hamann, 68, MO
  • Janice Bright, 63, MO
  • William Bright, 65, MO
  • Angela Coleman, 45, IN
  • Arya Coleman,1, IN
  • Belinda Coleman, 69, IN
  • Ervin Coleman, 76, IN
  • Evan Coleman, 7, IN
  • Glenn Coleman, 40, IN
  • Horace Coleman, 70, IN
  • Maxwell Coleman 2, IN
  • Reece Coleman, 9, IN
  • Leslie Dennison, 64, IL
  • Bob Williams, 73, MO
  • Lance Smith, 15, AR
  • Steve Smith, 53, AR

NTSB has now taken over the investigation.

