According to the Stone County Sheriff's Office press release, the names of the 13 victims who died in the Table Rock Lake tragedy have been released.
The following is a list of the fatalities from the "Duck" accident:
- William Asher, 69, MO
- Rosemarie Hamann, 68, MO
- Janice Bright, 63, MO
- William Bright, 65, MO
- Angela Coleman, 45, IN
- Arya Coleman,1, IN
- Belinda Coleman, 69, IN
- Ervin Coleman, 76, IN
- Evan Coleman, 7, IN
- Glenn Coleman, 40, IN
- Horace Coleman, 70, IN
- Maxwell Coleman 2, IN
- Reece Coleman, 9, IN
- Leslie Dennison, 64, IL
- Bob Williams, 73, MO
- Lance Smith, 15, AR
- Steve Smith, 53, AR
NTSB has now taken over the investigation.
