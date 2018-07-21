According to the Stone County Sheriff's Office press release, the names of the 13 victims who died in the Table Rock Lake tragedy have been released.

The following is a list of the fatalities from the "Duck" accident:

William Asher, 69, MO

Rosemarie Hamann, 68, MO

Janice Bright, 63, MO

William Bright, 65, MO

Angela Coleman, 45, IN

Arya Coleman,1, IN

Belinda Coleman, 69, IN

Ervin Coleman, 76, IN

Evan Coleman, 7, IN

Glenn Coleman, 40, IN

Horace Coleman, 70, IN

Maxwell Coleman 2, IN

Reece Coleman, 9, IN

Leslie Dennison, 64, IL

Bob Williams, 73, MO

Lance Smith, 15, AR

Steve Smith, 53, AR

NTSB has now taken over the investigation.

