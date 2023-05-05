Arkansas Children's announces largest-ever expansion

Arkansas Children's announced its largest systemwide expansion yet will begin later this summer at hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Children's announced its largest systemwide expansion yet, which is set to begin later this summer.

The expansion is part of a strategic plan to deliver unprecedented child health in Arkansas by providing better access and improved on-campus experiences.

“Pediatric health needs are more complex than ever before and we are committed to the highest levels of access and health care quality for the children and families across the state,” said Arkansas Children’s President and CEO Marcy Doderer, FACHE.

According to Doderer, the plan will involve recruiting more than 100 new providers and 400 new team members, adding new programs, and building and modernizing facilities.

Additionally, this will help expand bed capacity and transform inpatient and outpatient surgical approaches with the addition of an ambulatory surgery center.

The project will take place over the next eight years and will require nearly $318 million in investment for construction at both Arkansas Children’s Hospital (ACH) in Little Rock and Arkansas Children’s Northwest (ACNW) in Springdale.

“We are very early in the process and are engaging several work groups and partners in this effort. We will take our time and do this right with our team and with the community,” said Jamie Wiggins, Ph.D., MBA, RN, FACHE, Arkansas Children’s Chief Operating Officer.

Planning and engineering teams have been working on finalizing proposals for the enhancements, but estimate 265,000 new square feet of facilities and an additional renovation that spans over 170,000 square feet.

In 2022, Arkansas Children’s served 169,000 children— more than ever before, which sparked the need for their services to grow.

Doderer shared the project with team members via a video previewing the project during a series of open town halls, and the excitement has already started spreading.

“I’ve worked in this organization for decades and I think we have always tried to listen to the community and meet the needs of our patients and families,” said Lea Woodrow, a 45-year veteran nurse and team member. “It’s hard to put into words how excited I am that we are moving in this direction. It will be such a difference maker.”

Polk Stanley Wilcox and Cromwell are the architects of record and Nabholz will serve as the construction manager for the project. Detailed schematics for the expansion will be shared in the fall.