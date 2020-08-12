Arkansas reports 2 new influenza-related deaths in weekly flu report

The ADH provides the report to help track flu activity in Arkansas - it also comes as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two new flu-related deaths were reported by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) in the Dec. 8 weekly flu report for the state. The ADH provides the report to help track flu activity in Arkansas - it also comes as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

According to the report, six people in Arkansas have suffered influenza-related deaths since the flu season started on September 27, 2020.

The ADH reports the spread of influenza in Arkansas is currently "minimal."

About 1% of patients visiting emergency rooms this week were there for influenza-like-illnesses, according to the ADH.

No nursing homes have reported flu outbreaks this season.

Each year in the United States, 25-50 million infections are reported, more than 200,000 people are hospitalized and 23,600 die due to seasonal flu, according to the ADH.

The virus is spread through coughing, sneezing and touching a hard surface with the virus on it and then touching your nose or mouth.

The ADH says the best way to prevent the flu is by getting a flu vaccine each year.

Arkansas reported its single-day record for COVID-19 deaths, 53, on Monday, Dec. 7. Gov. Asa Hutchinson is pleading for Arkansans to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and limit gatherings as we head into the winter months.