Arkansas pharmacies continue to see impact of drug shortages

Pharmacies across the country, including in Arkansas continue to see shortages of certain drugs. Many people have been left wondering why this has been happening.

SHANNON HILLS, Ark. — Drug shortages are just one of the many issues that are still lingering from the pandemic.

Whether it's prescription medications or just over-the-counter, they continue to be a problem. One that Pharmacy of Shannon Hills owner, Callie Bench explained she has been seeing constantly.

"It's really tough, working with all the shortages, I'll be honest with you," Bench said. "Checking every day to make sure that we're getting what we can in with all the drug shortages."

You've heard us talk about some of these shortages for a while, especially for prescription drugs like Adderall. Some, though have been for things you'd think would be easy to find.

"Just came in today for the first time," Bench said, pointing at things like Tylenol, Mucinex, and cough drops. "Really this whole row of sinus allergy stuff."

As we're heading into allergy season, that complicates things.

"Last fall, this winter, now this spring, we're just seeing so many viruses and people just really sick and trying to treat over the counter, which they should," Bench explained.

The issue of drug shortages has also been getting federal attention as well.

In a report released by the United States Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, they said that between 2021 and 2022, new drug shortages jumped up 30%.

At the end of 2022, there were nearly 295 active drug shortages.

"That's really where a lot of the shortages are coming from, is the manufacturers and the distributors just navigating the unknown," Bench described.

That report also said that a potential solution is for increased manufacturing of generic alternatives that are regularly in short supply.

Bench explained that she'll continue to recommend alternatives until that happens.