How Arkansas police and advocates are combating domestic violence

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Today is Valentine's Day, and even on a day that celebrates love— domestic violence is still an issue.

A recent partnership in Russellville has been making advancements to reach victims and help them get the resources that they need.

The Russellville Police Department typically gets around 30 domestic violence reports a month and having an in-house advocate has made a big difference for victims that are looking for help.

"We're supportive service from the beginning all the way to the end," River Valley Shelter Domestic Violence Advocate, Linda Bankston, said.

Bankston started working with the Russellville Police Department in August, and since then, she has helped around 30 people.

"52% of those have followed through with a protection order," she said. "I'm not sure what it was before. But the chief said it's a great increase."

Now, Bankston had decided to adjust her hours in order to be available for more victims.

"We noticed that the calls were coming in like later at night. So I switched my schedule from daytime to now work nights," she said.

She also rides along with officers when they're responding to domestic violence calls.

"They start thinking about the consequences of what happened, you know, am I going to be able to pay my bills, what's going to happen," she said. "And so I'm there to say, Okay, here's some resources so that we can help you solve those problems, rather than those problems being a reason why you stay."

She helps them develop safety plans, protection orders, and legal aid if needed.

Police Chief David Ewing, said Bankston has been a huge benefit to the department.

"Just what little bit she's done in the five months, is more than we could have ever done alone as a police department, with the officers and all the other things we have to deal with," Chief Ewing said.

The partnership allows officers to focus more on the crime.

"As far as, you know, allowing us to do police work and she can take care of the victims, and we're providing you know, we're providing a whole lot better service, follow up with our victims and we ever have in the past, Chief Ewing explained.

"The police officers, the chief, everybody has been so super supportive. And they are really 100% on board on protecting, serving, and being there for all the victims," Bankston said.