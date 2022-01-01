Arkansas Blood Institute offering new COVID antibody testing

The new testing will be able to give a broader understanding of their bodies' immune response and whether those antibodies come from natural infection or the vaccine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Blood Institute (ABI), blood donors will know more about the status of their immunity to COVID-19 thanks to a new antibody testing method they're offering.

From Jan. 3 to Jan. 31, individuals who get the new testing will be able to have a broader understanding of their bodies' immune response and whether those antibodies come from natural infection or the vaccine and boosters.

ABI's ability to test for donors' COVID exposure was previously limited to a detectable immune response from prior infection. Now, they can detect if an individual has antibodies from the COVID vaccine.

“Offering this important knowledge to our donors is just one more way we are proud to positively impact public health,” said Dr. John Armitage, Arkansas Blood Institute president and CEO. “COVID will continue to be a major concern through 2022 and, in fact, over the next several years. We are committed to providing donors valuable information about their health from blood samples we routinely collect, including immune responsiveness to COVID and metabolic function from total cholesterol screenings. We are fortunate to offer these services through our own labs, without the need to outsource testing.”

ABI says knowing if an individual has detectable immunity to COVID would be beneficial in future health decisions, such as assessing the risk of reinfection or transmission, and even making decisions when it comes to public gatherings.

Arkansas Blood Institute has performed antibody testing of hundreds of thousands of donors in several previous phases of the pandemic.

Arkansas Blood Institute is the local, non-profit blood supplier, supporting the inventory for patients in more than 40 hospitals, medical facilities, and air ambulances statewide.