Arkansas sees under 600 new COVID-19 cases for 1st time since November

Since the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Arkansas, over 450,000 doses have been given to eligible Arkansans as hospitalizations continue to decrease.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The state of Arkansas's total COVID-19 deaths have now exceeded 5,000 as more people continue to get vaccinated during the pandemic.

Arkansas will soon surpass 460,000 total COVID-19 vaccination doses given since receiving the first shipments.

Key facts to know:

247,028 confirmed cases

64,580 probable cases

8,704 active confirmed cases

3,869 active probable cases

4,179 confirmed deaths

1,033 probable deaths

712 hospitalizations

123 on ventilators

234,122 confirmed recoveries

59,674 probable recoveries

452,208 vaccine doses given

Friday, February 12th

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 565 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 13 more deaths.

This is the first time since November 1 that Arkansas reported under 600 new cases in a 24-hour period.

"Our new and active cases continue the downward trend that we've seen over the past few days. We have made progress, and we can see the benefit of wearing a mask, watching our distance, and washing our hands. We received over 47,000 doses of vaccine yesterday, and we will continue following our plan to get these doses administered," Gov. Hutchinson said on Friday.

A total of 7,338 PCR tests and 1,152 antigen tests were completed over the last 24 hours.

So far, Arkansas has given out 452,208 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Thursday, February 11th

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,103 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, along with 25 more deaths.

"For the second day in a row, we see a decrease of over 50% in new cases from last week. Vaccine administration has progressed throughout the state, with an increase of over 94,000 since last week. We must continue doing our part in this fight," Gov. Hutchinson said on Thursday.

Wednesday, February 10th

"Compared to last week, there are over 1,300 fewer new cases and over 2,300 fewer active cases," Gov. Hutchinson said Wednesday, as hospitalizations also continue to decline.

Since Tuesday, there have been 1,092 total positive COVID-19 cases and a decrease in hospitalizations by 40, totaling 735 total hospitalizations from the virus.

"Our mitigation efforts are working, but we cannot use this an excuse to relax. This virus can spread rapidly, and we all must work together to defeat it," Hutchinson said.

Tuesday, February 9th

Gov. Hutchinson said 100% of long-term care clinics have had vaccine clinics, 1st responders covered, 50% of teachers and staff have had access to vaccination. Additionally, he said 12.8% of Arkansas population vaccinated

He announced the CDC will provide guidance on second dose redistribution, so vaccines do not spoil/go unused if people do not return. Expects it to be a "small" portion of the population who miss the 2nd dose.

The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting 1,475 new COVID-19 cases, 42 more deaths and 775 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus.

A total of 4,651 PCR tests and 3,672 antigen tests were completed over the last 24 hours.

Monday, February 8th

The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting 637 new COVID-19 cases, 30 more deaths and 777 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus.

A total of 6,139 PCR tests and 573 antigen tests were completed over the last 24 hours.

"Today's report shows nearly half as many new cases as last Monday. This, as well as almost 90,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered last week, provides us with hope as we continue to fight this pandemic," Gov. Hutchinson said. "Our united efforts as a state will help to get past this, but it takes everyone working together."

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decrease in the state as more and more people receive the vaccine.

So far, Arkansas has administered 399,561 doses of the vaccine to those who are eligible under the current phase.