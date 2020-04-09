Arkansas doctor suggests weighing COVID-19 risks before visiting others this Labor Day weekend

"The last thing you want to do is be the vector of exposure for somebody who doesn't survive, and you take away a family member from someone,” said Dr. Yousaf.

BENTON, Ark. — As we head into the holiday weekend, one doctor is making it clear how serious it is to stay cautious about COVID-19.

"Take it seriously,” said Dr. Ahmad Yousaf, Physician at Saline Memorial Hospital in Benton.

Many of you plan to celebrate the Labor Day holiday by grilling, heading to the lake, and possibly visiting friends and family.

But for Dr. Yousaf, the work to fight against the COVID-19 virus goes on.

He’s starting to see more people become comfortable with the virus’ presence, which doesn’t help in his fight.

"The last thing you want to do is be the vector of exposure for somebody who doesn't survive, and you take away a family member from someone,” said Dr. Yousaf. “This is very real.”

If you have Labor Day plans to visit loved ones or friends, Dr. Yousaf suggests weighing the risks, especially if they are high-risk for COVID-19.

He said the deaths that he sees every week are becoming more emotional, and they only remind him how real and strong the virus is.

"It takes a toll, watching people drown in their own secretion and not be able to get oxygen,” said Dr. Yousaf.

While so many debate wearing a mask, Dr. Yousaf suggests simply doing it for others.

While they aren't perfect, masks are proven to help stop the spread.

"I wish I could take a video camera into the rooms of patients that I have seen suffocating slowly from the virus,” said Dr. Yousaf. “I’m not saying live in a bunker. I'm saying we should take the real, easy, basic, low-cost precautions to prevent further harm to people most vulnerable.”

Dr. Yousaf said besides wearing a mask, it’s important to continue practicing social distancing and avoiding celebrations if you have any COVID-19 symptoms.