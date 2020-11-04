LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The number of COVID-19 patients is rising by the hour, but we can't fail to recognize the recoveries being made.

"I'm not going to say I had a mild case. I'm gonna say that I have a great big God and that He covered me," said Rosalind Warren.

Rosalind Warren is sharing her testimony 14 days after one of the scariest diagnosis she's ever received.

"There was a point there where I know that I heard him say, 'If you don't get it together, you're gonna die in this room tonight,'" she said.

Rosalind is one of 1,200 Arkansans who have contracted COVID-19 and one of 329 who have recovered. But as she describes, it was far from easy.

"I started to run a temperature. My body hurt like I could hardly even move," she explained. "I had a horrible headache -- even my eyes hurt."

"We had this little bottle of Vicks Vapor Rub and I remember one night rubbing it on me to kind of open up my chest a little bit, and at that moment I couldn't smell it."

It's a memory she will never forget.

Working for a health clinic and living an active lifestyle with her husband and sons, Rosalind thought she was taking all the right precautions. As she waited in her hospital bed for the test results, she was stunned to learn she tested positive.

"I looked up at him and I know I looked completely helpless, but he looked completely helpless and I was like… it was like he didn't know what to say to me and it was the most horrifying feeling I have ever had in my life," she said.

Two weeks after that diagnosis, she's fully recovered and sharing her story in hopes of inspiring someone else to hold on.

"As the days have gone on and progressed, I got back and I get that little Vicks Vapor Rub and I just open it up and I smell it and I keep smelling it," she said. "Every time I walk by that bottle and I can smell it, it just reminds me that I'm still here, I'm alive, and that I'm coming back from this and it didn't take me."

While Rosalind is adjusting to what's become our new normal, she is grateful she'll be able to celebrate Easter this weekend with her husband, who's a pastor, and their 29th wedding anniversary is also coming up. Congratulations to them.

