Arkansas reports over 2,700 new COVID cases, 25 more deaths as virus continues surge

Arkansas reported 2,781 new COVID-19 cases and 25 more deaths as the virus continues to surge around the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge around the state, Arkansas reported 2,781 new cases along with 25 more deaths.

Wednesday's report from the Arkansas Department of Health showed that 11 more Arkansans are now on ventilators.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said that vaccination rates have increased since last week, stating that a majority of the shots were second doses. He continued to emphasize the importance of getting Arkansans vaccinated.

"Our vaccine numbers are up from last week, and a large portion of them were second doses. Getting fully vaccinates helps protect you from severe illness from COVID, but we need those first does of the vaccine to increase as well," Hutchinson said.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 441,246 (+2,781 )

Total deaths: 6,774 ( +25 )

Currently hospitalized: 1,368 (+1)

Fully immunized: 1,178,475 (+6,526)