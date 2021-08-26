Arkansas reports over 6,400 total COVID-19 cases in public schools

Since the beginning of August, there have been a total of 6,450 positive cases among staff and students in Arkansas's public schools.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting that there are over 3,300 active COVID-19 cases in public schools across the state.

Since the beginning of August, there have been a total of 6,450 positive cases among staff and students in Arkansas's public schools.

Bentonville School District currently has 125 active cases among student and staff. Springdale, Rogers, Cabot and Fort Smith schools are among schools that also have over 100 active COVID-19 cases.

There are currently 404 active cases in colleges and 66 in private schools.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 443,564 (+2,318 )

Total deaths: 6,806 ( +32 )

Currently hospitalized: 1,325 (-43)

Fully immunized: 1,190,394 (+11,919)

The Arkansas Department of Health will release a report every Monday and Thursday of COVID-19 cases in school settings.

Statewide, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 2,318 new positive COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, including 32 new deaths from the virus.

"So glad to see >31,000 doses given w/the number of 1st doses almost as high as the number of 2nd doses, but it's never a good day when we have 32 new COVID deaths," Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted Thursday.

"This represents the loss of neighbors & friends. Increasing vaccines will reduce cases, hospitalizations & deaths."