Arkansas reports decrease in hospilizations, active cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As Arkansas continues to see a decline in both new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to addressed the public Wednesday in his weekly update.

On Wednesday, the state reported 882 new cases and a reduction of 217 in active cases.

Six more people died due to the virus, bringing the state's total deaths to 7,781.

Over 1.35 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Hospitalizations also saw a decline by 40, leaving over 600 people currently in the hospital.

Dr. Romero said the state has seeing a 84% increase in pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations since December and more kids are requiring ventilators in the ICU than in the past.

Hutchinson's briefing also comes at a time when the legislature has reconvened to talk redistricting. But some lawmakers have used the session to try and pass new COVID-19 laws which would allow people fired for refusing to take the vaccine to draw unemployment.

"Active cases have continued to decline every day for more than three weeks. We’re now at the lowest level since the middle of July. Our hospitalizations have also seen a steady decline. Vaccines can prevent deaths, and we are losing too many Arkansans," Gov. Hutchinson said in a tweet on Tuesday.