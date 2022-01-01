People struggling to find at-home COVID tests as cases surge in Arkansas

Even though more testing is encouraged... Arkansans are having a hard time finding the highly-sought-after rapid self-tests.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Thousands of Arkansans are looking to get tested right now for COVID-19 as cases spike.

Hospitals are seeing record numbers for lines in their testing and pharmacies are having a hard time keeping their at-home tests in supply.

"We've not seen anything like that before. There's been a huge increase for demand for at-home testing over the last 10 days or so," said Brittany Sanders, Pharmacy at Wellington pharmacist.

The Pharmacy at Wellington is not alone.

Plenty of pharmacies around the state are also seeing people wanting the tests, looking to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The Pharmacy at Wellington currently has home tests, but they go fast. They gets a shipment of 300 tests every day and by the end of each day they run out.

"They've heard about this for the last two years and now it's finally hitting home and it's happening to them, so there's obviously a little bit of panic and a little bit of concern," said Sanders.

While a lot of pharmacies around Arkansas are out of the highly coveted rapid tests some are stretching supplies by limiting customers to just a few boxes per person.

The Pharmacy at Wellington is trusting the customer to be considerate when buying the tests.

"We are just asking people to buy what they need for their family, not to stock pile it, but what they need for an immediate testing need," said Sanders.

Governor Hutchinson is fighting that supply demand.