Bryant family hoping for Christmas miracle as father battles COVID-19 from hospital

Brittany Pittman is getting the house decorated for Christmas in hopes her father will be out of the hospital in time to celebrate the holidays.

BRYANT, Ark. — A Bryant family is praying for a Christmas miracle, hoping their loved one can come home for the holidays as he fights COVID-19 from a hospital.

“You never think it’s going to be your family member that gets sick,” said Brittany Pittman, Raymond Pittman’s daughter.

The Pittman family is left heartbroken as their father and grandfather, Raymond, is putting up a big fight against the virus.

“It’s probably the hardest part about all of this, not being able to be there and take care of him,” said Mikayla Clift, Raymond’s granddaughter.

Brittany said she and her siblings lost their mother earlier, and her dad has become the glue to their family.

She and her children are leaning on her mother’s Christmas tradition in hopes it’ll bring encouragement to her dad.

“Getting the house decorated for Christmas is one of my main goals before he gets home,” said Brittany. “My mom would have always had it decorated by now, the stockings hung, just the little things that she would have done to make him feel better, will make him feel better.”

Brittany said doctors are working hard to get her father back to good health ahead of Christmas and his 72nd birthday.

They ask everyone to take the virus seriously because they don’t want others to feel the worry and heartache they do.