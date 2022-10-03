CDC data shows Arkansas no longer 'high' COVID-19 community level

The CDC measures state COVID-19 data based on hospital numbers and daily cases per county. Data updated Thursday shows Arkansas as a "low."

ARKANSAS, USA — The Centers for Disease Control updated their "COVID-19 Community Level" map, which uses local COVID-19 data to determine what precautions counties should take to protect themselves against the spread of the virus.

The newest maps show that central Arkansas is now labeled as having a medium to low community spread of COVID-19.

Previous maps showed most of the state as having a high COVID-19 community level.

While the southern counties of Drew and Chicot are still high, the rest of the state is no longer urged to wear a mask in public.

The data is based on hospital numbers and daily cases per county.

The counties at a medium level include Pulaski, Saline, and Faulkner.

In counties labeled as a medium level of community spread, people with high risk for severe COVID are being asked to talk to their healthcare providers about whether they should still wear a mask.

The CDC's new guidance uses a benchmark called “community levels,” which can be low, medium, or high, depending on the number of hospital beds in use, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.