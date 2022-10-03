CDC data shows Arkansas no longer 'high' COVID-19 community level

ARKANSAS, USA — The Centers for Disease Control updated their "COVID-19 Community Level" map, which uses local COVID-19 data to determine what precautions counties should take to protect themselves against the spread of the virus.
The newest maps show that central Arkansas is now labeled as having a medium to low community spread of COVID-19.
Previous maps showed most of the state as having a high COVID-19 community level.
While the southern counties of Drew and Chicot are still high, the rest of the state is no longer urged to wear a mask in public.
The data is based on hospital numbers and daily cases per county.
The counties at a medium level include Pulaski, Saline, and Faulkner.
In counties labeled as a medium level of community spread, people with high risk for severe COVID are being asked to talk to their healthcare providers about whether they should still wear a mask.
The CDC's new guidance uses a benchmark called “community levels,” which can be low, medium, or high, depending on the number of hospital beds in use, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.
“This updated approach focuses on directing our prevention efforts towards protecting people at high risk for severe illness and preventing hospitals and healthcare systems from being overwhelmed,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a Feb. 25 telebriefing.