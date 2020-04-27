LITTLE ROCK, Ark — As of Monday, April 26, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 3,017 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
A COVID-19 testing site is set to open on Monday, April 27, in the Shackleford Road Walmart parking lot. State officials say the testing site is supported by Walmart and Quest Diagnostics who are working with state and local officials.
On Saturday, the governor announced traditional high school graduation ceremonies are restricted until July 1.
Key facts to know:
- 3,017 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 39,469 total tests
- 36,528 negative test results
- 50 reported deaths
- 987 recoveries
- All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year
Watch Gov. Hutchinson's 12 p.m. press conference here:
Monday, April 27
12 p.m.
In a press conference, Gov. Hutchinson confirmed 3,017 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
Watch Saturday's press conference here:
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Arkansas County
- Ashley County
- Baxter County
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Bradley County
- Carroll County
- Chicot County
- Clark County
- Clay County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Columbia County
- Conway County
- Craighead County
- Crawford County
- Crittenden County
- Cross County
- Dallas County
- Desha County
- Drew County
- Faulkner County
- Franklin County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Greene County
- Hempstead County
- Hot Spring County
- Howard County
- Independence County
- Izard County
- Jackson County
- Jefferson County
- Johnson County
- Lafayette County
- Lawrence County
- Lee County
- Lincoln County
- Logan County
- Lonoke County
- Madison County
- Miller County
- Mississippi County
- Monroe County
- Nevada County
- Newton County
- Ouachita County
- Perry County
- Phillips County
- Pike County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Prairie County
- Pulaski County
- Randolph County
- Saline County
- Scott County
- Searcy County
- Sebastian County
- Sevier County
- Sharp County
- St. Francis County
- Stone County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- White County
- Woodruff County
- Yell County
We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.
RELATED: Getting tested for coronavirus in Arkansas: What you need to know
RELATED: Coronavirus testing site to open in Little Rock Walmart parking lot
RELATED: Poison control sees surge of calls for exposure to disinfectants and hand sanitizer