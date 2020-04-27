LITTLE ROCK, Ark — As of Monday, April 26, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 3,017 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

A COVID-19 testing site is set to open on Monday, April 27, in the Shackleford Road Walmart parking lot. State officials say the testing site is supported by Walmart and Quest Diagnostics who are working with state and local officials.

On Saturday, the governor announced traditional high school graduation ceremonies are restricted until July 1.

Key facts to know:

3,017 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

39,469 total tests

36,528 negative test results

50 reported deaths

987 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Monday, April 27

12 p.m.

In a press conference, Gov. Hutchinson confirmed 3,017 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Arkansas County

Ashley County

Baxter County

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Carroll County

Chicot County

Clark County

Clay County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Conway County

Craighead County

Crawford County

Crittenden County

Cross County

Dallas County

Desha County

Drew County

Faulkner County

Franklin County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Hempstead County

Hot Spring County

Howard County

Independence County

Izard County

Jackson County

Jefferson County

Johnson County

Lafayette County

Lawrence County

Lee County

Lincoln County

Logan County

Lonoke County

Madison County

Miller County

Mississippi County

Monroe County

Nevada County

Newton County

Ouachita County

Perry County

Phillips County

Pike County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Prairie County

Pulaski County

Randolph County

Saline County

Scott County

Searcy County

Sebastian County

Sevier County

Sharp County

St. Francis County

Stone County

Union County

Van Buren County

Washington County

White County

Woodruff County

Yell County

