LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As of 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 2,262 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Gov. Hutchinson said Arkansas is doing well on the numbers of people being tested per capita, as compared to other states. He said the testing goal for Arkansas is to expand from just contact tracing testing to surveillance testing.

There are approximately 600 positive COVID-19 cases at Cummins prison.

Key facts to know:

2,262 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

27,204 total tests

25,214 negative test results

43 reported deaths

809 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year





Tuesday, April 21

9:30 p.m.:

The Arkansas Department of Health has updated to total number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases to 2,262.

1:40 p.m.

Dr. Nate Smith breaks down the 2,227 coronavirus cases:

1,375 active cases

249 healthcare workers

135 nursing home residents 4 new nursing home workers 29 nursing homes with active investigations

86 hospitalizations 7 newly hospitalized, 14 have checked out

27 on ventilators

809 recoveries

1:30 p.m.

During a press conference, Gov. Hutchinson announced a case update with now 2,227 positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas. The numbers of positive cases have increased by 304 within the last 24 hours. Out of the 304 new positive cases, 262 cases are out of Cummins Prison.

9 a.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,990 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Arkansas County

Ashley County

Baxter County

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Carroll County

Chicot County

Clark County

Clay County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Conway County

Craighead County

Crawford County

Crittenden County

Cross County

Dallas County

Desha County

Drew County

Faulkner County

Franklin County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Hempstead County

Hot Spring County

Howard County

Independence County

Izard County

Jackson County

Jefferson County

Johnson County

Lafayette County

Lawrence County

Lee County

Lincoln County

Logan County

Lonoke County

Madison County

Miller County

Mississippi County

Monroe County

Nevada County

Newton County

Ouachita County

Perry County

Phillips County

Pike County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Prairie County

Pulaski County

Randolph County

Saline County

Scott County

Searcy County

Sebastian County

Sevier County

Sharp County

St. Francis County

Stone County

Union County

Van Buren County

Washington County

White County

Woodruff County

Yell County

