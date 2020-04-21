LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As of 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 2,262 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
Gov. Hutchinson said Arkansas is doing well on the numbers of people being tested per capita, as compared to other states. He said the testing goal for Arkansas is to expand from just contact tracing testing to surveillance testing.
There are approximately 600 positive COVID-19 cases at Cummins prison.
Key facts to know:
- 2,262 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 27,204 total tests
- 25,214 negative test results
- 43 reported deaths
- 809 recoveries
- All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year
Watch Tuesday's press conference here:
Tuesday, April 21
9:30 p.m.:
The Arkansas Department of Health has updated to total number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases to 2,262.
1:40 p.m.
Dr. Nate Smith breaks down the 2,227 coronavirus cases:
- 1,375 active cases
- 249 healthcare workers
- 135 nursing home residents
- 4 new nursing home workers
- 29 nursing homes with active investigations
- 86 hospitalizations
- 7 newly hospitalized, 14 have checked out
- 27 on ventilators
- 809 recoveries
1:30 p.m.
During a press conference, Gov. Hutchinson announced a case update with now 2,227 positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas. The numbers of positive cases have increased by 304 within the last 24 hours. Out of the 304 new positive cases, 262 cases are out of Cummins Prison.
9 a.m.
The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,990 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
Watch Monday's press conference here:
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Arkansas County
- Ashley County
- Baxter County
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Bradley County
- Carroll County
- Chicot County
- Clark County
- Clay County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Columbia County
- Conway County
- Craighead County
- Crawford County
- Crittenden County
- Cross County
- Dallas County
- Desha County
- Drew County
- Faulkner County
- Franklin County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Greene County
- Hempstead County
- Hot Spring County
- Howard County
- Independence County
- Izard County
- Jackson County
- Jefferson County
- Johnson County
- Lafayette County
- Lawrence County
- Lee County
- Lincoln County
- Logan County
- Lonoke County
- Madison County
- Miller County
- Mississippi County
- Monroe County
- Nevada County
- Newton County
- Ouachita County
- Perry County
- Phillips County
- Pike County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Prairie County
- Pulaski County
- Randolph County
- Saline County
- Scott County
- Searcy County
- Sebastian County
- Sevier County
- Sharp County
- St. Francis County
- Stone County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- White County
- Woodruff County
- Yell County
We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.
