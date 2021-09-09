Arkansas sees nearly 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths

On Sept. 9, the state reported a total of 2,481 new positive COVID cases and 27 deaths from the virus in the last day.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health released the latest update of COVID-19 data throughout the state over the last 24 hours.

On Sept. 9, the state reported a total of 2,481 new positive COVID cases and 27 deaths from the virus in the last day.

As hospitals continue to struggle with the rise in patients contracting the virus, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 20 US Army medical team members to help the staff at UAMS.

"With the increase in cases, the additional ICU beds we are adding across the state this month are so important," Hutchinson said.

COVID-19 in Arkansas:

Total cases: 469,977 (+2,481 )

Total deaths: 7,169 ( +27 )

Currently hospitalized: 1,194 (-15)

On ventilators: 315 (-5)

Fully immunized: 1,265,882 (+7,873)

"I'm pleased to welcome the 20 person medical team from the US Army to assist UAMS and increase our capacity to manage covid and non covid needs."