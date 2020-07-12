Arkansas reports record-high 53 deaths from COVID-19 in a single day

Gov. Hutchinson reported a record-high number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day on Monday with 53 deaths.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Thursday, Dec. 3, Arkansas saw a 2,789 case increase, making it the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began.

Gov. Hutchinson announced Arkansas will be following the CDC guidelines of a shorter quarantine time. A COVID-19 patient can quarantine for 14 days, but they can be released after 10 days if they are asymptomatic. If you have tested negative, you may be released after seven days.

Key facts to know:

149,175 confirmed cases

22,867 probable cases

14,235 active confirmed cases

3,822 active probable cases

2,485 confirmed deaths

228 probable deaths

1,053 hospitalizations

182 on ventilators

132,433 confirmed recoveries

18,815 probable recoveries

Monday, Dec. 7

Gov. Hutchinson reported a record-high number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day on Monday with 53 deaths.

However, for the first time in a while, hospitalization numbers decreased.

"This high number of our friends and neighbors losing their lives is a tough reminder of our responsibility to follow the public health guidelines each day," Hutchinson said Monday.

The state also reported 1,118 new cases and 1,053 current hospitalizations.

A total of 9,009 PCR tests and 687 antigen tests were completed over the last 24 hours.

Sunday, Dec. 6



Below are today’s statewide hospitalization numbers as reported to us by hospitals and as of 2 p.m. Sunday:

Current hospitalizations: 1,076

Total Beds: 8,958

Total Beds Available: 2,341

Total ICU Beds: 1,165

Total ICU Beds Available: 86

Total Vents: 1,053

Total Vents Available: 654

Total Covid patients in ICU: 374

Total Covid patients on vents: 179