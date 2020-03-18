LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Dozens of couples in Arkansas are being forced to cancel or postpone their weddings following CDC guidelines discouraging gatherings of 10 or more people.

Matthew Crockett and Lauryn Walters were looking forward to their wedding at the Clinton Library on April 25.

"We booked it the week after we got engaged. So, March of last year," Crockett said.

But it is now postponed to August because of coronavirus concerns.

"We never thought we would be in that group that needed to cancel," Crockett said.

Crockett and Walters got the call Tuesday afternoon. The Clinton Library is following CDC guidelines and not allowing groups of 10 or more people for the next 8 weeks.

RELATED: 22 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 41 under investigation in Arkansas

"I can't imagine any venue would allow it at this point," Crockett said.

The Clinton Library itself and the adjacent restaurant are also completely closed off to the public for the time being.

"It's difficult for when you have a wedding to have social distancing," Uche Onyeyiri said.

Uche Onyeyiri is the owner of Angelo's Garden in Mayflower.

"It kept coming back to the fact that if I was in that situation, I would want to make sure nobody is put in harm's way, just because of my wedding," he said.

He has postponed 10 weddings through May so far.

"At the end of the day, I wanted to be the business owner that was actually proactive," Onyeyiri said.

He said all of the brides are understanding of the situation. Many of them called him first, asking what could be done.

RELATED: Social Distancing: The importance of the '6 feet rule'

"I told brides there's a chance we're being over-reactive, but I'd rather be cautious and make sure your family is safe," he said.

Onyeyiri is moving their weddings at no additional cost. His vendors are also willing to move dates.

"All the bride had to do was get a date that worked…and that's all," he said.

Moving these weddings around, especially with one coming up this weekend, was a difficult decision.

“We have to make a decision between public health and the health of the people I work for. We have to choose public health," he said.