Gov. Hutchinson to provide weekly COVID update as hospitalizations rise

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Arkansas continue to rise, active cases continue to decline. The state has yet to report an omicron variant case.

On Monday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted that the vaccination rate for the state remains low and urged Arkansans to "make the choice to get vaccinated."

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 538,701 (+275)

Active cases: 7,388 (-697)

Total deaths: 8,865 (+17)

Hospitalized: 510 (+24)

On ventilators: 103 (-5)

Fully vaccinated: 1,475,638 (+509)

The state reported 275 new cases Monday along with 17 more deaths. A total of 8,865 people have died in Arkansas due to the coronavirus.

