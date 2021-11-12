x
Conway elementary school closes due to COVID-19 cases among students, staff

According to Conway Public Schools, Julia Moore Elementary had to close Friday because of a spread of COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

CONWAY, Ark. — (Editor's Note: The attached video is a report from October, 2021.)

Officials say there has been 30 cases reported.

The school will reopen Monday.

This comes a day after Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that active COVID-19 cases have risen for the third day in a row on Thursday.

"If you have questions about the vaccine, consult with your trusted health care provider to make the best decision for your health," he said in a tweet.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

