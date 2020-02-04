LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Alice Jett was a beloved mom, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was a 911 supervisor for the City of Little Rock and her family said that her colleagues adored her.

She spent the last four years of her life at Briarwood Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Because of the coronavirus, her family said they won't be able to hold a visitation or funeral for Jett at this time.

"Losing mama the way we did to COVID-19 has been especially painful," the family said in a statement. "We didn't get to see her the last two weeks of her life."

Her daughter Penny Boyer told us that, "We should have been at her side to hold her hand, tell her we love her. The virus stole that from us."

And although Jett's family couldn't be there in her final moments, Boyer said the nurses at Briarwood loved her and held her hand for them. She didn't die alone.

Boyer asked other to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic and to "please take this seriously."

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and all the loved ones who have died from COVID-19.

RELATED: Real-time updates: 625 positive COVID-19 cases throughout Arkansas

RELATED: Nearly 8,000 negative coronavirus tests in Arkansas