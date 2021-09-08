Gov. Hutchinson battles vaccine misinformation as he travels the state

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has been traveling the state to answer questions about COVID-19 in hopes to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

CLINTON, Ark. — As the state is running short on available ICU beds due to a surge in COVID-19, Governor Asa Hutchinson traveled to Clinton to answer questions and dispel misinformation regarding vaccines.

It was a passionate crowd that filled the Clinton High School cafeteria to listen to the governor and Dr. Jennifer Dillaha. The two answered questions and cleared up myths about the vaccine.

"If the vaccine could control people's minds then everyone would be vaccinated I think," Dr. Dillaha said.

Van Buren County is one of many counties in Arkansas with a low vaccination rate. Currently, less than 35% of the county is fully vaccinated.

Both Hutchinson and Dillaha faced many comments and concerns about the vaccine.

"I don't think we should be pushing a vaccine that's for emergency use only," one Clinton resident told the governor. "Let's be pushing some vitamin D on our kids."

One woman at the meeting said her doctor prescribed her ivermectin, which is used to help people deal with parasitic worms, head lice, and scabies. For animals, it's a de-heart worming drug.

The FDA urges the public to not use the drug as it has "not reviewed data to support use of ivermectin in COVID-19 patients."

"Taking a drug for an unapproved use can be very dangerous," the FDA said. "This is true of ivermectin, too."

The FDA said it is possible to overdose on the drug, which can cause vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, coma and even death.

"Fortunately, the vaccine works well and helps keep people out of the hospital and helps keep them alive," Dr. Dillaha said.

Another woman spoke up at the event, saying she has lost several loved ones during the pandemic. All of those people were unvaccinated.