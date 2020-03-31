LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During a press release on Tuesday afternoon, Governor Hutchinson said he is not considering having state police at the Arkansas-Louisiana border.

Positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas has risen to 523 as of Tuesday afternoon, while Louisiana has over 5,000 positive cases with 239 deaths in the state.

Key facts to know about coronavirus in Arkansas:

523 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

6,028 total tests

5,520 negative test results

8 reported deaths

35 recoveries

All public schools are closed until April 17

Watch Gov. Hutchinson's press conference on March 31: