LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas received its first shipment of personal protective equipment after the state was able to obtain it itself.

"We've received them previously from the national stockpile," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.

That stockpile is not enough to get Arkansas through this pandemic, which is why the state had to look elsewhere to find gloves and face masks.

"The PPE we have procured is now sitting in the federal surplus facility in North Little Rock," Cam Patterson, UAMS chancellor, said.

The state is expecting another shipment from China next week.

"If we can keep that on track, governor, we will be able to provide you 30 days of personal protective equipment," Patterson said

Healthcare professionals will soon be stocked up on plenty of hand sanitizer as well.

"L'Oreal approached us and said, 'How can we help you?' and we said, 'Well the one thing that we need is hand sanitizer,'" Patterson said.

The L'Oreal plant in North Little Rock has committed to making 550 gallons a week, free of charge.

"They said we have not or have ever made hand sanitizer, but L'Oreal is committed to the state of Arkansas," Patterson said.

In a statement, CEO of L'Oreal USA Stéphane Rinderknech said:

"We stand in solidarity with the brave people who are tirelessly and selflessly working to end this pandemic, and it is our hope that, through these actions, we are able to provide some relief during this challenging time."

