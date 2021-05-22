Many Arkansas state parks beginning to offer COVID-19 vaccines

Seven different parks around the state hosted clinics on Saturday, with another three scheduled to have clinics on May 29th.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you would have told Cale Davenport, Assistant Superintendent for Pinnacle Mountain State Park, that one day visitors could get COVID-19 vaccines at his park, he probably wouldn't have believed it.

"I never would have anticipated when this started that we might be a vaccination site," Davenport said.

But now, it is a reality. Seven parks throughout the state hosted clinics Saturday, with three more scheduled to have clinics on May 29th.

"Increase those numbers," Davenport said. "We're gonna have to do it in new and different and more innovative ways."

That was the sole reason that this clinic happened, to find unique and convenient methods to help vaccinate those that would normally be hesitant.

"Arkansas State Parks are a great idea. I don't know who had it but our visitors, geographic, and demographic are so varied," Davenport said. "With our high visitation, with the outdoor setting, it really does make sense."

For many, it's also a matter of comfort. Many people are uncomfortable going to a vaccine clinic or hospital for their shot.

Which is what brought Karla and Patrick McDuffie out on Saturday.

"It's a different kind of atmosphere to do it in, it's more comfortable," Patrick said.

While the park was busy with hikers and bikers, the clinic on the other hand wasn't occupied to the level that many had hoped.

"Maybe people who have gotten it have already gotten it. People who don't want it, or like us, we were just kind of delayed the thing," Patrick said.

No matter the amount, the staff was still happy to be able to administer vaccines, increasing the number of those protected.