NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As many businesses loosen up on COVID-19 restrictions, Me and McGee Farmer’s Market doesn’t plan on relaxing anytime soon.

In fact, they've now implemented a mask policy, and owners said they are getting some push back for it.

"People don't want to wear a mask. That's what it comes down to,” said Logan Duvall, the market's owner.

Duvall agrees wearing a mask is annoying, and he himself despises wearing one, but he said safety comes first.

"The frustration behind when we ask someone to wear a mask, they think it's for them, and in reality, it's not,” said Duvall.

Everyone shopping in the market is now required to wear a mask, despite the state easing up on restrictions.

The decision comes with a purpose that hits close to home.

"My 6-year-old little boy just finished up chemotherapy. We still have to go to Children's Hospital. We don't want to carry anything in there or spread anything to him,” said Duvall.

Some have refused to shop at the farm-to-table market, but others say the policy is essential.

"As someone who has high blood pressure, it makes me feel more comfortable shopping,” said Stacey Evans, a customer.

The market's offering free masks to customers at the door, and also taking further social distancing measures at check out.

"We opened up another check-out on the opposite side of the market and additional parking, so that we can separate crowds,” said Duvall.

The owners just ask for a little grace while everyone shops to keep others safe.

"Even though it's an inconvenience, hopefully it'll help slow the spread,” said Evans.

