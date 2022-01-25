As we enter an Omicron peak, here's what to expect in the weeks that follow

Pandemic stress is taking a toll on healthcare and education staffing, even as unemployment in the state goes down.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Some medical experts believe we're in that Omicron surge peak right now -- the highest COVID surge seen across any past variant -- but that doesn't mean COVID precautions will loosen any time soon.

In past COVID variant surges, each time cases peak, the case numbers stay at their highest point for a few weeks before they start to decline.

That's why Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Romero believes, it could be a few weeks before we see the other side of this peak in Omicron cases, especially with hospitalizations.

"We're going to see a daily number that's going to persist. That daily number will affect the number of hospitalizations we have, as well as the number of deaths as you've seen. Our deaths are not going down. They've plateaued, really," Dr. Romero said.

The surge of COVID patients in hospitals is also putting a strain their resources, even as some days see slight declines in hospitalization reports.

"While we see this decrease the last 24 hours in hospital those hospitalized result to COVID. We have to remember that we went up over 100 yesterday, and so it's still very strained at the hospitals," Governor Asa Hutchinson said.

And the stress is taking a toll on healthcare staffing, even as unemployment in the state goes down.

"[Employment gains] were offset by losing workers in the healthcare industry and in education. And that is a concern to us, we want to look deeper into that.," the Governor said.

Some of the stress on education comes as many schools work to balance limited virtual days and in person learning. Something the Secretary of Education Johnny Key says he feels districts are prepared for.

"I feel pretty confident with the 10 AMI days plus those 5 days that every district has to build in to their calendar," Secretary Key said.

And when THV11 asked the Governor his plan to address the staffing issues moving forward he stayed general explaining, "in terms of what steps should be taken, we have taken steps."

As state leaders urge vaccination as the best way to lessen case spread altogether, "I want to remind individuals that they still need to be vaccinated and to get their booster doses," Dr. Romero added.

But eventually hoping that if people stay vigilant, we will begin to see a downfall in cases following this peak.

"We do expect this to go to go downward," Dr. Romero said.

And to support the demand on hospitals, the governor is working with the legislature to request more funds to expand beds at UAMS. He expects to allocate $4.7 million dollars towards 35 new beds at the hospital.