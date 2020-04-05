LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Hutchinson announced guidance for reopening places of worship and large outdoor and indoor venues in Arkansas that go into effect today, May 4.

For places of worship, Hutchinson said that although he continues to encourage online services, they are able to have in-person services with restrictions such as six-foot distancing (besides family groups) and face coverings being worn at all times.

The governor also announced that large outdoor venues, including race tracks, fairgrounds, festivals, etc. are also allowed to open but again, with several restrictions.

Those restrictions include a 12-foot distance between performers, (which is why Hutchinson pointed out that these restrictions don't help with sports events), and 50 or fewer performers/players/contestants.

As for large indoor venues in Arkansas, they are also allowed to reopen as long as they follow the same general guidance as with the outdoor venues.

Hutchinson said as far as casinos, there will be a decision made soon.

