Pulaski County removing COVID restrictions as cases drop

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Pulaski County Judge ruled on Tuesday to discontinue COVID restrictions when it comes to entering the county's buildings.

Judge Barry Hyde announced an executive order that announced "there are no longer pandemic-related restrictions imposed as a requirement of entry into any county building."

Despite the lifting of the restrictions, face masks and social distancing are still encouraged according to Hyde who said:

All persons are encouraged to wear masks in county facilities in the presence of other people particularly those at higher risk for adverse health consequences resulting from exposure to viruses, and when physical distancing is infeasible or impossible. Physical distancing of at least six feet is strongly encouraged for all persons in county facilities.

Pulaski County said that county employees should meet with their employer to get information on any requirements that they might have.

Additionally, employees should still notify their supervisor or the Pulaski County Human Resources Department if they test positive for COVID-19.

The county still continues to encourages that public and county-paid personnel virtually, through e-mail, or through phone call when conducting business.

As far as courtrooms, the county gave a reminder that those are controlled by the Arkansas Supreme Court and guidance could be different.