LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We're hearing the word "quarantine" everywhere. People are working from home and some are being urged to stay indoors to stop the spread of coronavirus.

That includes one of our own.

Two weeks ago, our Dorian Craft and her husband, Chris, set out on a European vacation. They traveled to Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Brussels, Belgium and London with no issues.



But when it was time to come home...

"When we got to the airport on Saturday it was chaos," Dorian said. "It was very confusing and then kind of, I don't even know the right word for it. It was actually kind of scary, if I'm being honest."

Dorian said the feeling is surreal. She and her husband arrived at JFK Airport in Queens, New York — one of the busiest airports in the world.

“We got to JFK and I took a video but there's almost no activity going on in the airport,” Dorian said. “They made us sit in a quarantine room for two hours, which even if you're healthy, doesn't make you feel any better."

Monday marks day one of Dorian’s 14-day home-quarantine. She is going to stay at home for the next two weeks as a precaution.

"So I'm going to be home for the next two weeks so that I don't get anyone there [at work] sick and obviously anyone out in the community either as well, because even though I was tested, as we know, we can be asymptomatic. The whole thing has been very strange and very surreal, and it really hasn't sunk in yet. I'm not sure that it will."

You can follow Dorian on Instagram and Twitter to follow her quarantine experience, and we'll check in with her later this week.

