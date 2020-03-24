CONWAY, Ark. — There have now been three total deaths from COVID-19 in Arkansas. Dr. Smith with the ADH said they are asking those who have recovered to donate their plasma.

According to Bishop Crites Funeral Home, 90-year-old William Barton, a member of the Greers Ferry church that endured a large amount of positive cases in Cleburne County was among the first COVID-19 death in Arkansas.

Dr. Nate Smith with the Arkansas Department of Health said the second death was a person in their 50s. Both deaths were in the central Arkansas area.

Smith said that at least one of the people who died had an underlying health condition.

As of 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 335 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

"What we are seeing is the calm before the storm, although many don't see it that way," Hutchinson said, "but we are on the lower end of the slope before it goes up."

Key facts to know:

335 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

1,839 total tests

1,509 negative test results

13 total recoveries from the illness

All public schools are closed until April 17

All restaurants and bars are directed to operate under carry-out and to-go options only "until further notice."

