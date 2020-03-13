LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Country music star Travis Tritt has rescheduled his concert at Robinson Performance Hall due to "the growing concern over the spread of COVID-19."
Tritt announced on his Facebook page that the show will be moved from March 19 to June 3, 2020.
Supporting act Tyler Reese Tritt will also reschedule his performance for a later date.
"Ticket holders for the March 19 show are asked to hold onto their tickets as they will be honored on the June 3 show," Tritt said.
Tritt's announcement comes after 6 presumptive positives cases of COVID-19 were announced in Arkansas by Governor Asa Hutchinson within the past two days.
The World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade and other events have been canceled across Arkansas as well as the closing of several schools.
RELATED: Real-time updates: 6 presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas
RELATED: No fans admitted to Oaklawn horse races, casino to remain open