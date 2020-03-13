LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Country music star Travis Tritt has rescheduled his concert at Robinson Performance Hall due to "the growing concern over the spread of COVID-19."

Tritt announced on his Facebook page that the show will be moved from March 19 to June 3, 2020.

Supporting act Tyler Reese Tritt will also reschedule his performance for a later date.

"Ticket holders for the March 19 show are asked to hold onto their tickets as they will be honored on the June 3 show," Tritt said.

Tritt's announcement comes after 6 presumptive positives cases of COVID-19 were announced in Arkansas by Governor Asa Hutchinson within the past two days.

Travis Tritt ⚠️ Important show announcement for March 19 in Little Rock, Arkansas! We apologize for any inconvenience created by this postponement. Hope to see you all on June 3. ~ T

The World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade and other events have been canceled across Arkansas as well as the closing of several schools.

