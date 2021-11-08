UA Little Rock reinstating mask requirement for upcoming semester

UA Little Rock announced that it will require masks to be worn by students, faculty, staff, and guests regardless of vaccination status.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — UA Little Rock announced that it will require masks to be worn by everyone on campus, regardless of vaccination status. The requirement applies to all indoor areas where physical distancing is unable to be maintained.

The mask mandate is effective immediately and comes as Arkansas has fallen under a public health emergency, with COVID cases and hospitalizations continuing to rise around the state.

"In the interest of providing a safer campus environment this fall under the public health emergency , and consistent with the August 11, 2021 resolution of the UA Board of Trustees, UA Little Rock will reinstate its mask requirement in all indoor environments where physical distancing cannot be maintained, effective immediately," the university said in a statement.

Other Arkansas colleges are reimplementing mandatory face coverings for indoor environments, with Arkansas Tech and Pulaski Tech announcing that they will also enforce indoor mask mandates for the upcoming semester.