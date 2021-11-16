Unvaccinated employees suing Conway Regional over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

According to the suit, some plaintiffs who asked for religious exemptions from the vaccine were fired while others still have their jobs.

CONWAY, Ark. — According to Arkansas Business, Conway Regional is being sued by former and current employees regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

Unvaccinated employees, both former and current, claim their religion forbids getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Six named plaintiffs sued the hospital in October in an attempt to prevent enforcement of the vaccine mandate.

According to the lawsuit filed in Faulkner County Circuit Court, Conway Regional employees must receive the COVID vaccine or face termination.

“Conway Regional’s actions were unconscionable because, among other reasons, they forced Plaintiffs to choose between their religious beliefs or providing for their families,” said the suit, filed by Brian A. Vandiver of Cox Sterling McClure & Vandiver of North Little Rock.

According to the suit, some plaintiffs who asked for religious exemptions were fired while others still have their jobs. The lawsuit also claims vaccinated employees receive better terms and conditions of employment, though it did not specify those.