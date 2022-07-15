Extreme heat precautions for families facing dementia

Extreme heat can be dangerous to people's safety— particularly individuals with Alzheimer's. The Alzheimer's Association offers tips to help keep them safe.

ARKANSAS, USA — As temperatures rise across the country, it's important to be mindful of the impact that extreme heat can have on people's safety— particularly individuals with Alzheimer's.

Alzheimer's is a disease that causes memory loss and confusion, and it affects over 6 million Americans, including 58,000 in Arkansas.

“People living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia can be vulnerable during extreme weather because their judgment may be impaired and they may be unable to communicate discomfort,” said Kirksten Dickens, President of the Alzheimer’s Association Arkansas Chapter.

Preparing for weather changes like extreme heat can help a person with dementia feel more comfortable and prevent injuries from happening.

“It’s really important to take extra precautions with these individuals when there is extreme heat or other excessive weather conditions,” Dickens said.

According to The Alzheimer’s Association, there are some important safety tips that caregivers and families facing Alzheimer's and dementia need to know.

Plan ahead: Plan regular check-ins on a person with Alzheimer's, and arrange alternative plans for cooler spaces if air conditioning is unavailable. Make sure they are dressed in light, loose clothing.

On nights with extreme heat, using fans and keeping the air conditioning on will help people with Alzheimer's stay cool.

Heat is proven to increase agitation and confusion in people. Adress the person's physical needs related to the heat, then you can tend to their emotional needs.

Staying hydrated is crucial during extreme heat. Dehydration can be difficult to detect in a person living with Alzheimer's, so it's important to know the signs of heat exhaustion to avoid heatstroke. You should watch for signs like increased fatigue, headache, and dry mouth.

Keep individuals cool by remaining indoors and out of the sun. If air conditioning is unavailable, move to a public space, such as a senior center. If you must go outside, be sure to dress appropriately, wear a hat, and apply sunscreen with an SPF of 30+.

Keep an eye on local forecasts, including weather concerns such as humidity and air pollution. Monitor the person for signs of dehydration or heat exhaustion, and seek medical attention if symptoms arise.