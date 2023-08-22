Medicaid advocates take fight to Arkansas State Capitol

Thousands of Arkansans have lost Medicaid coverage over the last four months. Now, advocates and those who lost coverage are asking state leaders for help.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Advocates with the Arkansas Community Organization have been working to bring attention to the thousands of Arkansans without Medicaid coverage.

On Tuesday morning, they hand-delivered letters to the offices of state leaders at the capitol, asking for changes in the process.

“Retaining Medicaid coverage for as many Arkansans as possible and extending that unwinding period because again," Arkansas Community Organization member Al Allen said. "It is the shortest in the nation."

The unwinding process comes after the COVID-19 public health emergency ended in April.

During the emergency, people couldn't lose their coverage, but thousands of Arkansans like William Gerard have felt the change for the last four months.

“I have lost my food stamps,” Gerard said. “I have seizures and everything. I take a lot of medicine, so I have to eat.”

And Gerard isn't alone.

Sholanda Woods' 16-year-old daughter is also no longer covered by Medicaid, which could be life-threatening.

Gerard isn’t alone. Sholanda Woods’ 16-year-old daughter is also no longer covered by Medicaid.

“I can't even get her insulin for her diabetes," Woods said. "She has asthma."

Woods said it costs about $600 for her daughter's medications.

“When you're on one income," Woods said. "It's hard."

Some people have gotten their Medicaid coverage back, like Joyce Means, but she said it wasn't easy going without.

“Without Medicaid, it affected my Medicare because Medicaid pays my Medicare premiums," Means said. "It was a domino effect."

Each person gathered Tuesday, hoping state leaders will help extend the unwinding period so more people can find a way to keep their coverage.

“We're fighting for Medicaid, to protect life and to make sure that there's room for life to happen,” Allen said.