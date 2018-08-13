LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – The FDA added more manufacturers to the recall list of blood pressure medications containing Valsartan.

An impurity called N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) was found in the drugs. NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen based on lab tests.

"The original recall was 7/18,” pharmacist John Thornsberry said.

Thornsberry said 36 patients have been affected at Cornerstone Pharmacy. He has been making phone calls to those patients to make sure they receive new medication.

"We're lucky we have therapeutic substitutions, so we as pharmacists can help out and switch the drugs for our patients. After contacting their doctors, we can them provide continuing care so our patients don't have any interruptions in care,” he said.

Cornerstone owner Brittany Marsh said the recall has been an inconvenience for some.

"It's also a little bit dangerous to make the switch and we're really asking to monitor their own blood pressure quite a bit,” she said.

She said one of her patients is having problems with the new medication after being switched.

"He's very frustrated because his pressure has gone up and down quite a bit in the last 30 days,” Marsh said.

So, she said it is extra important patients keep a close eye on their blood pressure.

"If they notice fluctuations, they need to stay hydrated and contact their doctor. If they want to come in we can take their blood pressure for them,” Marsh said.

Marsh said if you are unsure if your blood pressure medication was added to the recall list, call your pharmacist as soon as possible.

