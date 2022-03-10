Nathan Scott raising funds for breast cancer research

THV11 meteorologist Nathan Scott will be wearing pink every single day for the month of October in support of the battle against breast cancer.

Nathan shared that he'll be wearing pink on-air each day and encourages viewers to donate to his fundraiser here, where the money will be donated to fund "future of breast cancer research, patient support, and advocacy."

Viewers are able to donate any amount that they deem fit, but those who donate $11 are eligible to win the "meteorologist for a day" contest.

Nathan is hoping to reach a goal of $2,500 and currently sits at just over $700. The proceeds of the fundraiser will go towards the American Cancer Society as part of the "Real Men Wear Pink" campaign.