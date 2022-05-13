North Little Rock bringing health clinic to Rose City community

North Little Rock city leaders are delivering on their promise and bringing a much needed healthcare clinic to the residents of the Rose City community.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The city of North Little Rock closed on a property Friday that's going to bring much needed healthcare to the Rose City neighborhood.

This resource is something Mayor Terry Hartwick has been promising this area since he took office and it's something that Director of Development, Robert Birch, said it's just the beginning.

"It's going to show the investment that we want to make in the community, so that it will spur on other investments in that area," he said.

It may look like a scrapyard now, with run down buildings and torn up wood, but Birch said it won't be that way for long.

"The main key to it is going to be that health clinic that we just feel is so important because that area is lacking in those kinds of services," he said.

It's something that North Little Rock city officials have been working on for a while now.

According to Birch, the money came from selling about $1.8 million worth of city property. Now, they're taking those dollars to reinvest in their community's health.

"Of all the projects that I've worked on, this is probably the most rewarding one, I'll be really happy when it's done," he said.

Right now there's no accessible health clinic or even an urgent care in Rose City, which is why people are turning to Cornerstone Pharmacy for help, according to the owner Randy Kassissieh.

"Sometimes they may have a scratch or an infection or something like that and they're asking us for recommendations, and unfortunately a lot of times those recommendations are to get in to see a medical provider," he said.

Kassissieh said they get these questions so often that a health clinic that's in walking distance is vital for this community.

"It's an underserved community, so a lot of patients-- a lot of my patients-- are walking here. They don't have vehicles, they don't have transportation of their own," he said.

Soon that barrier won't be a problem anymore and the people that call Rose City home will finally have access to this necessary resource.

"We're all very excited that this is going on. My patients are excited about it, and everyone's looking forward to what Rose City has to offer in the future," Kassissieh said.