Arkansas Prescription Drug Take Back Day celebrates 10-year anniversary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Prescription medicines pose a danger to people, pets, and the environment if the medications are not disposed of properly. For ten years, Arkansas Prescription Drug Take Back events have provided a safe way to collect and destroy these medications.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) organizes national Drug Take Back events semi-annually. Hundreds of Arkansas agencies have come together to partner with the DEA hosting Take Back Days in Arkansas to curb prescription drug abuse.

In the past nine years, more than 187 tons of medications have been collected, and Arkansas is on track to exceed 200 tons on its 10th anniversary collection on October 24.

Arkansans can visit the Arkansas Take Back website to find a list of over 250 secure Drug Take Back locations throughout the state and bring their unused or expired medications to a site Saturday, Oct. 23.