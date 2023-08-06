Protecting yourself against unhealthy air quality in US

New York is dealing with some of the worst air quality in 20 years, with other parts of the United States also feeling the impact.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — New York City is dealing with some of the worst air quality reported in 20 years.

While Arkansas hasn't seen much impact, people traveling from Little Rock's airport to the Big Apple will want to prepare for the unhealthy air quality.

The thick, apocalyptic-looking wildfire smoke is an eerie sight and a significant health concern.

Dr. Ashley Stoner focuses on adult and childhood asthma at the Arkansas Allergy and Asthma Clinic.

"Those with underlying chronic lung disease are the ones that are most at risk for having a problem with air quality." Stoner said.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, wildfire smoke is a mixture of several gaseous pollutants.

An irritant, like bad air quality, creates a dangerous scenario for people with chronic lung diseases.

"They have inflammation," Stoner said. "Swelling in their lungs, or lungs just aren't quite functioning to the extent we expect them to."

Stoner added that people who don't have those chronic diseases can also be affected.

"Those particles will just cause irritation, and that causes us to cough and have those bad feelings," Stoner said. "Cough up phlegm and things like that."

If you're heading to a state with poor air quality, Stoner advises wearing an N95 mask, limiting your time outside and not driving with your windows down.